29.09.2024 14:23:00
Interest Rates (and Leaves) Are Falling, but Here Are 3 Dividends That Should Continue Rising No Matter What
After months of speculation, the Federal Reserve has finally started cutting interest rates. Furthermore, the Fed has indicated that it will continue to reduce rates.Falling rates have vast implications. You might have already noticed that your bank lowered the interest rate on your savings account or that the rates on CDs and U.S. Treasuries aren't quite as attractive as they once were. However, while rates on some investments are falling like the autumn leaves, many dividend stocks expect to continue increasing their payouts. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stand out to a few Fool.com contributors for their ability to increase their dividends despite changing market conditions. That makes them ideal for those who want to receive more income in the future. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
