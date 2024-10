Is Affirm a Millionaire Maker?

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is increasingly popular with young consumers who want flexible payment options without the burden of racking up credit card debt. These loans are underwritten per transaction, giving borrowers more transparency and control over their debt. Additionally, many BNPL loans are interest-free.Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) is one of a handful of companies fighting to lead this industry, which some estimate will grow by more than 24% annually through 2030 in the U.S.The company went public during the infamous "everything bubble" in 2021 and trades miles below its former high. However, the evidence is mounting that this $15 billion market-cap stock could become a fintech giant, creating a compelling long-term opportunity for tremendous investment returns.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool