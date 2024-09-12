|
12.09.2024 15:35:00
Is GE Aerospace Going to $200 and Beyond? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.
Bernstein began covering GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE), and its analyst slapped a $201 price target on the stock alongside an outperform rating. For context, the target represents a 20% upside from the stock's current price.Based on the Wall Street consensus for $4.25 in earnings per share in 2024, hitting the price target would put GE Aerospace on a price-to-earnings multiple of slightly more than 47 times its full-year earnings. That might seem excessive to many investors, but the company deserves a relatively rich earnings multiple for two reasons.First, it reflects its long-term earnings and cash-flow potential from aftermarket services and parts on its aircraft engines. GE Aerospace's commercial airplane engines can be used for over 40 years, and most installed engines will generate decades of lucrative earnings and cash flow.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|26 050,00
|0,00%