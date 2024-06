Java’s Project Leyden arrives in early-access build

The OpenJDK’s Project Leyden , an effort to improve the startup time, time to peak performance, and footprint of Java programs, has published its first early-access build.Accessible from java.jdk.net, the initial Project Leyden release focuses on improving application startup time, according to a June 24 bulletin on the Oracle Java team’s Inside Java website. Other Leyden optimizations will be explored in future releases. The easiest way to start with Leyden features is by using the java program in the Leyden Early Access Release with the -XX:CacheDataStore flag. Project Leyden is sponsored by Java’s HotSpot and Core Libraries groups.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel