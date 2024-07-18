Kinder Morgan Issues 2023 Sustainability Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) announced today the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report.

The report highlights KMI’s progress on its continued improvement of sustainability programs including:

Reducing absolute methane emissions by 8% from 2021

A female and minority participation rate of 35% in leadership training programs in 2023

Improving total gender and minority diversity of the KMI board to 31%, with the addition of Amy Chronis

Also discussed in the report is KMI’s new greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction opportunities working group (GROW), which is a cross-functional group established to focus on identifying and evaluating additional GHG emission reduction opportunities throughout KMI’s business over time. The 2023 report includes enhanced disclosure regarding methane emission measurement and detection technologies, the company’s GHG emission reduction strategy and its practices to foster diversity among its suppliers and the leadership team. The 2023 report also discloses new metrics, including average employee tenure by gender and data regarding the generation and recycling of state-designated and universal hazardous waste.

"We continue to take steps to align our business operations with sustainability and diversity initiatives that add value,” said KMI’s Chief Operating Officer James Holland. "We are pleased to report on our continued progress, as well as a number of new metrics, and we were fortunate to have Amy Chronis join KMI’s board of directors earlier this year with her notable financial, leadership and sustainability expertise.”

The 2023 Sustainability Report is available on the KMI website on the Sustainability Reports page. In addition, a presentation with information from the 2023 Sustainability Report is available on the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations section of the KMI website.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of the people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 79,000 miles of pipelines, 139 terminals, 702 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity and have renewable natural gas generation capacity of approximately 6.1 Bcf per year with an additional 0.8 Bcf in development. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO 2 , renewable fuels and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, chemicals, metals, petroleum coke, and ethanol and other renewable fuels and feedstocks. Learn more about our work advancing energy solutions on the "Safety & Environment – Lower Carbon Initiatives” page at www.kindermorgan.com.

