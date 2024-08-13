Knightscope Reseller Issues 23-Device Purchase Order in Healthcare

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that Knightscope Authorized Partner ("KAP”) Transportation Solutions & Lighting, Inc., – Safety and Security Division – National Safety Systems ("NSS/TS&L”) issued a purchase order for 23 K1 Blue Light Emergency Phones to be installed at a leading Florida cancer center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240813099776/en/

Knightscope Reseller Issues 23-Device Purchase Order for Florida Cancer Center (Graphic: Business Wire)

This world-class facility dedicated solely to the treatment and research of cancer is committed to elevating patient care, saving more lives and providing the safest environment for its patients and healthcare professionals.

Knightscope’s E-Phones are engineered to be either hardwired or a completely wireless solution, making them ideal for hospital and patient care facilities where communications must be mounted on a wall or post in areas such as parking lots and garages and must also comply with all ADA Standards for Accessible Design. The K1 Blue Light E-Phone is an ideal tool for enhancing public safety and access to emergency assistance by providing clear voice-to-voice communication using a cellular or satellite network.

GET EXPERT HELP

To learn more about portfolio of public safety technologies, including the recently announced K1 Laser or any of its Autonomous Security Robot, Blue Light Emergency Communication System or Automated Gunshot Detection Services, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

About TS&L

Transportation Solutions & Lighting's mission is to provide the highest level of quality and service to our customers in a sustainable and environmentally beneficial way. We pride ourselves with best-in-class products available through our successful partnerships with top manufactures. All products, integration, installation, around-the-clock support, and 24-hour onsite service come with 100% guaranteed complete satisfaction. Contact Transportation Solutions and Lighting, Inc. today for a free consultation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240813099776/en/