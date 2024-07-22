|
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
In week 29 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 119,050,000 ISK. See further details below:
|Date
|Time
|No. of shares purchased
|Share price (rate)
|Purchase price
|15.7.2024
|11:19:20
|1,000,000
|14.60
|14,600,000
|15.7.2024
|14:11:13
|1,000,000
|14.55
|14,550,000
|16.7.2024
|15:13:35
|1,000,000
|14.65
|14,650,000
|17.7.2024
|13:51:29
|2,000,000
|14.90
|29,800,000
|18.7.2024
|09:49:44
|1,000,000
|15.00
|15,000,000
|18.7.2024
|15:07:29
|1,000,000
|15.30
|15,300,000
|19.7.2024
|11:53:39
|1,000,000
|15.15
|15,150,000
|Total
|8,000,000
|119,050,000
The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.
Kvika held no own shares prior to the notified transacton and has, thus, purchased a total of 8,000,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.169% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 119,050,000 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1,000,000,000 ISK.
The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2025, unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.
The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, which supplements that Regulation.
Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations, ir@kvika.is
