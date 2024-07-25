LKQ Q2 Results Miss Estimates, Cuts FY24 Outlook; Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - LKQ Corp. (LKQ) reported Thursday lower earnings in its second quarter, and adjusted earnings and revenues missed market estimates. Further, the company trimmed its fiscal 2024 earnings forecast.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, LKQ shares were losing around 6.23 percent to trade at $41.71.

The second-quarter net income was $185 million, down from last year's $281 million. Earnings per share fell 33.3 percent to $0.70 from $1.05 a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $261 million, compared to $291 million for the same period of 2023. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.98, compared to last year's $1.09.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude items.

Revenue for the second quarter grew 7.6 percent to $3.71 billion from $3.45 billion last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $3.87 billion for the quarter.

Parts and services organic revenue decreased 2.1%.

Justin Jude, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted that the second-quarter performance did not meet expectations as lower repairable claims in North America and difficult macroeconomic conditions in Europe led to declines in overall volumes.

On July 23, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on August 29, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 15.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company now expects net income per share of $2.71 to $2.91, down from previously expected $3.32 to $3.62.

Adjusted earnings are now expected to be in the range of $3.50 to $3.70, compared to previous estimate of $3.90 to $4.20, while analysts estimate $3.92 per share.

Organic revenue growth for parts and services is now expected to be in the range of down 1.25 percent to up 0.25 percent, while earlier estimate was a growth of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent.

Rick Galloway, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "Based on a projected continuation of the revenue headwinds we experienced in the first half of 2024, we are lowering our full year guidance. While we have taken actions to reduce costs and protect our margins and cash flows, the benefits are not expected to offset the full impact of the lower revenue expectation."

