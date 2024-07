My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in July (Income is Only Part of the Equation)

High-yield dividend stocks tend to be slower-growing companies. That slow growth weighs on their valuations, pushing up their yields. As a result, their payouts often make up the bulk of their shareholders' total returns. However, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) isn't like most high-yield dividend stocks. The global infrastructure operator is growing briskly and should continue to. That, in turn, should give it the fuel to produce strong total returns. Those features make it stand out as one of the best high-yield dividend stocks to buy this month.At its current share price, Brookfield Infrastructure's dividend has a yield approaching 5%. That's several times higher than the S&P 500's average dividend yield of around 1.3%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel