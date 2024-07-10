Realbotix Announces Strategic Partnership with Star Walk Partners

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT | Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M | OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix” or the "Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robotics and relationship-based AI, has acquired a strategic minority interest in Star Walk Partners LLC.

Star Walk is led by Gary Fuhrman, who has a long and distinguished track record of investing and providing assistance to middle market-branded consumer product and media companies. Gary is also the Chairman and CEO of GF Capital. Current and past investments of GF Capital include Tommy Hilfiger, Warner Music Group, Oscar de la Renta, Blue Man Group, 300 Entertainment, GF Sports, Jonathan Adler, and Airborne. As part of the acquisition, Star Walk will assist Realbotix with its product marketing and sales efforts, including expansion into new verticals.

"Our partnership with Star Walk is a pivotal step in our journey to revolutionize the field of humanoid robotics and AI,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "We are confident that this collaboration will significantly enhance our operational strengths and accelerate our growth trajectory.”

"Next-generation, customizable robots with human-like appearance and movement integrated with AI is a large potential market spanning a number of key verticals including entertainment, healthcare, education, and other market segments” said Gary Fuhrman. "We are excited to work with Realbotix to help the company unlock its numerous growth opportunities.”

As consideration for the acquisition, Realbotix will issue to Star Walk an aggregate of 25 million warrants (the "Warrants”) to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares”), such Warrants exercisable at six (6) month intervals in seven (7) tranches (the "Tranches”) over a period of five (5) years, with an exercise price of: (a) US$0.15 per Common Share with respect to the issuance of the first 7,500,000 Warrants; and (b) US$0.20 per Common Share with respect to the issuance of the balance of the Warrants. Each Tranche of Warrants will be exercisable for a 24-month window from the date of their issue, subject to the exercise prices noted above. The exercise of the Warrants may result in Star Walk becoming an insider of the Company.

The Company will own a minority, non-controlling membership interest in Star Walk and has obtained conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange in connection with the transaction. Star Walk is an arm’s length party to the Company. No broker, agent or finder’s fee is payable in connection with the transaction.

About Realbotix

Realbotix creates customizable, human-like robots with AI integration that improve the human experience through learning, connection and play. Manufactured in Nevada, USA, we have built a reputation for having the highest quality humanoid robots and the most realistic silicone skin technology on the market.

We operate in a niche part of the massive robotics and AI sectors: Our robots provide companionship to humans. We achieve this through patented technologies that deliver human-like appearance and movements, and our proprietary companionship AI. In addition, our patented silicone skin technology has versatile uses within our robotic products and within healthcare markets such as prosthetics. We have thousands of customers across more than a hundred countries.

