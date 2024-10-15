Redfin Expands Free Rental Tools Nationwide

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate company, has expanded its rental listing tool nationwide. Homeowners, investors, property managers and agents anywhere in the U.S. can now list rental properties for free on Redfin, connect with interested renters searching on Redfin’s family of sites, and manage the application and renter screening process all in one place.

"Whether you’re renting your home out for the first time or you’re a seasoned investor or property manager, Redfin can help connect you with millions of people searching for their next place to call home across our network of sites,” said George Perantatos, senior director of product at Redfin. "Our rental listing tool is free and easy to use, and we now make it simple to collect applications and screen potential renters. As we make this feature available across the country, we’re giving renters more great options for their next house, townhouse or apartment.”

Reach more renters through Redfin’s family of listing sites

Redfin initially launched its free rental tool on Redfin’s site and mobile apps in 13 markets in May 2024. Now, in addition to being listed on Redfin.com, rental properties will also automatically be advertised to renters searching on Rent.com and Apartment Guide, helping property managers reach more renters.

To list a rental for free, property managers can go to www.redfin.com/rentals/list-my-home-for-rent and enter their address. From there, they’ll be asked to share some basic information about the home, upload photos, and write a property description before publishing the listing to Redfin’s network. Managing the listing is simple with Redfin’s rental dashboard, where property managers can monitor views, track renter inquiries, and remove or extend their listings.

Collect applications and screen potential renters in one place

Property managers can also use Redfin’s tools to invite potential renters to apply and screen applicants with third-party verified credit, eviction and criminal reports. Through a partnership with TurboTenant, property managers get free access to an application and tenant screening platform trusted by over half a million property managers across the country. By integrating this process directly into the rental dashboard, Redfin provides a seamless experience and helps fill vacancies faster.

To sign up for renter applications and screening, property managers can simply check a box when creating their rental listing and select which background questions they’d like to ask. Once the listing goes live, any interested renter can fill out a detailed and easy-to-use application. Property managers can also generate a link to share with interested renters and invite them to apply.

Redfin continues to grow its rental marketplace

Since launching rental search in 2022, Redfin has become a popular destination for renters. Redfin advertises hundreds of thousands of rental options in cities across the United States in partnership with its rental company, Rent.com. Through Rent.com’s marketplace, multifamily property owners and managers can connect with renters on Redfin, Apartment Guide and Rent.com. Introducing tools for individual rental property owners, real estate investors and agents is a natural next step for Redfin as it builds its rental marketplace.

For more information or to create your Redfin rental listing visit: https://www.redfin.com/rentals/list-my-home-for-rent

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our customers can save thousands in fees while working with a top agent. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix it up to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.6 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,000 people.

Redfin’s subsidiaries and affiliated brands include: Bay Equity Home Loans®, Rent.™, Apartment Guide®, Title Forward® and WalkScore®.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

Redfin-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015751785/en/