|
02.07.2024 23:00:05
Renasant Sells Renasant Insurance To Sunstar Insurance Group
(RTTNews) - Renasant Corporation (RNST) Tuesday that it has sold the assets of Renasant Insurance, Inc. to Sunstar Insurance Group, LLC, effective as of July 1, 2024.
Now a part of Sunstar, Renasant Insurance will rebrand itself as "Sunstar Insurance Services." All current Renasant Insurance leadership and employees have joined Sunstar, and all Renasant Insurance locations will remain open following this transaction.
"This transaction provides a great opportunity for both our customers and employees to continue with Sunstar and build on the legacy of Renasant Insurance," said Renasant CEO, Mitch Waycaster. "By joining Sunstar, our insurance customers will have access to an enhanced suite of products and services, and our employees will now benefit from Sunstar's specialized resources and expertise."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Renasant CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
|
22.04.24
|Ausblick: Renasant stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Renasant stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Renasant CorpShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Renasant CorpShs
|30,56
|-0,07%