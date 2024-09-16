RIBER announces coverage initiation of its stock

by TP ICAP Midcap

Bezons (France), September 16, 2024 - 8:00 am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, announces that its stock is now covered by TP ICAP Midcap, a brokerage firm and investment bank specializing in small and mid-caps.

TP ICAP Midcap began covering the stock with a study entitled "A Global Leader on the Brink of a New Era” published on September 13, 2024. In this study, TP ICAP Midcap recommended buying the stock, with a target price of 3 euros1.

The research contract signed with TP ICAP is part of RIBER's strategy to enhance its stock market visibility and diversify its analyst coverage. This research note completes the coverage of RIBER’s stock already provided by Gilbert Dupont.

RIBER will publish its first-half earnings on September 25, 2024 before start of trading.

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, Riber is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry, and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER : Annie Geoffroy| tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

CALYPTUS : Cyril Combe | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | cyril.combe@calyptus.net

1 This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor a solicitation of any order to buy or subscribe securities in France, Europe, the United States or any other country. The provision of a financial analysis production and distribution services has been agreed upon between RIBER and TP ICAP Midcap.

Attachment