|
16.09.2024 08:00:00
RIBER announces coverage initiation of its stock by TP ICAP Midcap
RIBER announces coverage initiation of its stock
by TP ICAP Midcap
Bezons (France), September 16, 2024 - 8:00 am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, announces that its stock is now covered by TP ICAP Midcap, a brokerage firm and investment bank specializing in small and mid-caps.
TP ICAP Midcap began covering the stock with a study entitled "A Global Leader on the Brink of a New Era” published on September 13, 2024. In this study, TP ICAP Midcap recommended buying the stock, with a target price of 3 euros1.
The research contract signed with TP ICAP is part of RIBER's strategy to enhance its stock market visibility and diversify its analyst coverage. This research note completes the coverage of RIBER’s stock already provided by Gilbert Dupont.
RIBER will publish its first-half earnings on September 25, 2024 before start of trading.
About RIBER
Founded in 1964, Riber is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry, and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.
Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing.
RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).
www.riber.com
Contacts
RIBER : Annie Geoffroy| tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com
CALYPTUS : Cyril Combe | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | cyril.combe@calyptus.net
1 This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor a solicitation of any order to buy or subscribe securities in France, Europe, the United States or any other country. The provision of a financial analysis production and distribution services has been agreed upon between RIBER and TP ICAP Midcap.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Riber S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Riber S.A.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Riber S.A.
|2,48
|-6,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed schraubt Leitiznsen um 50 Basispunkte herunter: Dow Jones schließt etwas schwächer -- ATX geht etwas fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Japanischer Aktienmarkt schließt mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zur Woche etwas anziehen, während der deutsche Leitindex nicht voran kam. Die US-Anleger reagieren mit Zukäufen auf den Fed-Leitzinsentscheid. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Mittwoch etwas zu.