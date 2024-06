Riverview Bancorp Appoints Sherman As President, CEO

(RTTNews) - Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) announced on Friday that Nicole Sherman has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Riverview Bancorp and Riverview Bank, effective July 01, 2024. She will also join the Boards of Directors of both the Company and the Bank.

Dan Cox, the bank's former acting CEO and President, will now concentrate full-time on his role as EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

Sherman brings over 25 years of experience in Retail, Digital Banking, Commercial and Business Banking, and Wealth Management. She has previously worked with organizations such as Columbia Bank, Utah First, Numerica Credit Union, AmericanWest Bank, and Zions Bank.