SELLAS Says FDA Grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation For SLS009 To Treat Pediatric ALL

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to SLS009, a highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, for the treatment of pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

In clinical trials, SLS009 has demonstrated a very favorable safety profile with complete absence, to date, of any non-hematologic clinical higher-grade toxicities.

If, in the future, a New Drug Application (NDA) for SLS009 for the treatment of pediatric AML is approved by the FDA, SELLAS might be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) that could be redeemed to receive a priority review for any subsequent marketing application.

PRVs may be used by the sponsor or sold to another sponsor for their use and have recently sold for approximately $100 million.

