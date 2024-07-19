|
Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower; Metal Stocks Drag
(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded lower in early trade on Friday, tracking weak cues from global markets amid fears of new trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 120 points, or 0.2 percent, at 81,222 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 48 points, or 0.2 percent, at 24,752.
Metal stocks traded weak, with JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Hindalco falling 1-2 percent.
JSW Infrastructure tumbled 3.2 percent on disappointing Q1 results.
Shoppers Stop slumped 4.2 percent as it posted a net loss at Rs 22.7 crore in the first quarter.
Dixon Technologies fell 1.2 percent after it secured CCI nod for the acquisition of up to 56 per cent shareholding of Ismartu India.
Persistent Systems plunged nearly 7 percent after Q1 profit missed estimates.
L&T Technology Services dropped half a percent after quarterly revenue came in below forecasts.
Infosys rallied 2.7 percent after posting better-than-expected first quarter results and raising FY25 revenue growth guidance.
Asian Paints and Britannia Industries both rose around 1 percent.
