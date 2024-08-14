+++ Einfach investieren: Neueste Raiffeisen Zertifikate, die Sie bereits vor Börsenstart kaufen (zeichnen) können +++-w-
14.08.2024 15:10:12

Serve Robotics Surges In Pre-market Following Deal To Deliver Shake Shack Via Uber Eats

(RTTNews) - Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) were rising more than 33 percent in pre-market on Wednesday to $13.88 after the sidewalk delivery robot company announced partnership to deliver Shake Shack via Uber Eats.

This partnership helps customers who order from select Shake Shack restaurants in Los Angeles area through Uber Eats to receive their order via Serve's autonomous robots.

"We are excited to add another national merchant like Shake Shack to our platform, a partnership made possible through the relationship we have built with Uber Eats across tens of thousands of successful deliveries," said Touraj Parang, President and COO of Serve Robotics.

Serve Robotics stock had closed at $10.37, down 7.49 percent on Tuesday. It has traded in the range of $1.77 - $30.00 in the last 1 year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ServiceMaster Global Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu ServiceMaster Global Holdings Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas leichter -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Gewinne. Die asiatischen Märkte legten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen