Serve Robotics Surges In Pre-market Following Deal To Deliver Shake Shack Via Uber Eats

(RTTNews) - Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) were rising more than 33 percent in pre-market on Wednesday to $13.88 after the sidewalk delivery robot company announced partnership to deliver Shake Shack via Uber Eats.

This partnership helps customers who order from select Shake Shack restaurants in Los Angeles area through Uber Eats to receive their order via Serve's autonomous robots.

"We are excited to add another national merchant like Shake Shack to our platform, a partnership made possible through the relationship we have built with Uber Eats across tens of thousands of successful deliveries," said Touraj Parang, President and COO of Serve Robotics.

Serve Robotics stock had closed at $10.37, down 7.49 percent on Tuesday. It has traded in the range of $1.77 - $30.00 in the last 1 year.