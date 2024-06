Sharecare To Be Acquired By Altaris For $1.43/Share In Cash; Stock Soars

(RTTNews) - Digital health company Sharecare, Inc. (SHCR), Friday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Altaris LLC to be acquired for $1.43 per share in cash.

Following the acquisition, Sharecare will become a private company and will no longer be listed on Nasdaq.

Brent Layton, CEO of Sharecare, commented, "This transaction is an important step forward to enable the continued growth and evolution of Sharecare, and further strengthens us as we deploy our innovative technology across the healthcare sector."

Currently, Sharecare's stock is surging 78.26 percent, to $1.379 on the Nasdaq.