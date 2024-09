Shares of SelectQuote Are Crashing After Its Latest Earnings Report

Shares of insurance company SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) crashed after the company on Friday morning reported earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 ending June 30. The stock was down 37% at noon. SelectQuote reported a net loss of $31 million, which missed the analyst estimate by roughly 31%, according to Visible Alpha. However, keep in mind there was only one analyst with estimates.Despite the big miss on net income, revenue of $307 million in the quarter beat the estimate of nearly $275 million, although operating costs of roughly $308.6 million came in more than $21 million higher than the estimate.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool