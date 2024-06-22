|
22.06.2024 10:15:00
Should You Buy Broadcom Now -- or After the Stock Split?
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been driving the revenue and share price growth of many technology companies in recent times. Investors are piling into these players that are benefiting from the AI boom now and could have even more to gain down the road. After all, analysts predict that today's $200 billion AI market might surge past $1 trillion by the end of the decade.Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is one of the players benefiting from the movement. The semiconductor and networking giant has seen demand take off, and this has helped the stock price to climb more than 60% since the start of the year. But Broadcom just announced a move that soon will bring its high-flying stock down to Earth. The tech company is planning a stock split next month, an operation that will lower its stock price from more than $1,800 today to about $180.Now the question is: Should you buy Broadcom now or wait to get in on this AI player after the stock split? Let's find out.
