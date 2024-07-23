Skyline Homes Named America’s Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder

Skyline Homes, a Champion Homes brand, has been recognized as America’s Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder for the fourth consecutive year.

"This is a cherished award for us,” said Champion Homes President and CEO Mark Yost. "It lets us know that today’s manufactured home buyers look to us for excellence in quality, customer experience, and satisfaction. That’s a high bar to clear, and we work every day to clear it.”

Skyline Homes’ Net Trust Quotient Score of 98.5 secured the Michigan-based company the highest trust rating among the most prominent builders in the manufactured home industry.

The honor is significant, in part, because trust is a crucial element in today’s competitive manufactured housing landscape. Trust means customers are more likely to:

Purchase a product when they trust the brand to deliver on its promises

Maintain a long-term commitment to the brand

Recommend and refer the brand

Skyline Homes creates that trust with every home, from designing each one to enhance buyers’ lifestyles to exhibiting its highly regarded—and uncompromising—dedication to quality materials. Even after all of that effort, the Company applies an exhaustive quality control process and continues supporting its customers beyond closing.

The results of the America's Most Trusted® studies are released every year. A total of 75 specific product studies are conducted annually, surveying hundreds of thousands of consumers about their feelings about different brands and products.

About the Net Trust Quotient Scores

Net Trust Quotient Scores (NTQS) are a metric that assesses whether consumers are confident about a particular brand within a particular product category. The scores determine if the product meets consumer expectations compared to competitors. Using social and opinion science research practices that adhere to the highest quality consumer research standards, this trust metric aims to provide consumer-driven insights into consumer behavior.

About Skyline Champion Corporation

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is a leading producer of factory-built housing in North America and employs approximately 8,600 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 48 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with an innovative portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single and multi-family housing markets.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes, operates a factory-direct retail business with 74 retail locations across the United States, and operates Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Homes, Genesis Homes, Regional Homes, Athens Park, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, All American Homes, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

