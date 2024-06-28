|
28.06.2024 12:26:54
Stamp duty for first-time buyers would rise in 2025 under Labour government
Party says it would allow threshold for stamp duty to fall back to £300,000 after it was raised temporarily in 2022UK election live – latest updatesStamp duty will rise for first-time buyers next year if Labour wins the election, the party has confirmed, as it plans to allow a temporary tax break enacted by the Conservatives to expire.A party spokesperson said on Friday it would allow the threshold for stamp duty to fall back to £300,000, after it was raised to £425,000 in 2022 by Rishi Sunak, the then chancellor. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
