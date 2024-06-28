Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
28.06.2024 08:30:05

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

28-Jun-2024 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Further to the Company’s announcement of 12 January 2024, in respect of a proposed voluntary contribution by the Chairman of the Company, the Board is pleased to announce that Mr Soukup has made initial restitution payments to the Company of £1,500,000 in aggregate. Mr Soukup has committed to make further contributions in the future with an intention to contribute up to £3m in aggregate.

The Board would like to thank Mr Soukup for his honourable reaction to the losses incurred by the Company as a result of its investment in Tappit Technologies (UK) Limited.

 

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

https://thalassaholdingsltd.com/

 


