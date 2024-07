The Stock Market Is Doing Something Unseen Since the Year 2000. History Says This Happens Next.

The S&P 500 has been setting one new all-time high after another in 2024, but not every stock has participated during the current bull market.Over the last few years, big tech stocks have been the driving force behind the stock market's increasing value. That trend accelerated recently as innovations among the biggest companies using artificial intelligence (AI) have pushed their stock prices even higher.The market expects those innovators to produce massive earnings growth over the next few years, and investors have raised their valuations as a result.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool