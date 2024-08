Think It's Too Late to Buy MicroStrategy? Here's the Biggest Reason Why There's Still Time.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares have doubled in 2024 and more than tripled over the last 52 weeks.When Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) jumps, MicroStrategy soars; the enterprise software specialist has transformed into a Bitcoin manager on steroids. The correlation between this stock and Bitcoin prices has been similar to the statistical link between the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average market indexes in the last three years.MicroStrategy owns 226,500 Bitcoin nowadays, worth $13.4 billion at today's Bitcoin prices. It only has $67 million of cash equivalents on hand, the rest of its cash reserves being converted into Bitcoin. The strategy includes investing fresh software-business cash flows into more Bitcoin holdings, taking on new debt, and selling stock on the open market to finance further cryptocurrency buys.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool