Think It's Too Late to Buy Nvidia? Here's the Biggest Reason Why There's Still Time.

It's natural for investors who don't own Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock to think they've missed out. After all, the stock price has soared 243% in just the past year, and 543% over the last three years. But rather than looking back, let's look ahead and see if it has even more room to run.Nvidia isn't just an artificial intelligence (AI) company. It has four business segments, and each one realized sequential quarterly revenue growth as well as year-over-year increases in the latest quarterly period. The data center segment that supports the growing need for advanced AI computer chips is growing the fastest, and there may be plenty more to come.Data source: Nvidia. Chart by author.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool