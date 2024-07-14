|
This 1 Piece of Bad News for Novo Nordisk Is Good News for Eli Lilly Stock
Two pharma juggernauts, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), are picking up speed in their preparations for an epic battle to control the market for weight loss drugs. The prize for the victor will be a larger market share of what may be the most lucrative pharmaceutical market to have ever existed. Per some estimates, the weight loss market could be worth around $144 billion by 2030.The main clash is yet to occur, as neither company can manufacture enough doses currently to meet the demand for these medicines. But this issue is bound to be temporary, and when the manufacturing investments finally start to pay off, the real show will begin. When that happens, a new piece of evidence suggests that Eli Lilly will have the edge.Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
