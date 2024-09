This Stock Could Benefit Massively From the Justice Department's Lawsuit Against Alphabet

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) appears to be heading toward a win in its landmark antitrust case against the technology and search giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), which owns Google.The DOJ alleged that Google essentially used illegal practices to dominate the search engine business and ensure that it is the default search engine for advertisers. In early August, a judge sided with the DOJ and a group of 38 state attorneys general, declaring that Google is a monopoly and did indeed break antitrust law.The ruling has big ramifications for the online advertising space and could even potentially lead to a breakup of Google. While things could still take awhile to play out, here is one stock that could benefit tremendously from this ruling.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool