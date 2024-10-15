Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices

DATE: October 14, 2024

Brokerage House warrants to be issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş and whose market making process will be held by Garanti Yatırım Menkul Kıymetler A.Ş, in total number of 540 million , will start trading on the Structured Products and Funds Market at Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. on 15.10.2024. The table containing the initial sales prices of the relevant Brokerage Houses Warrants is given below.

The sales prices given below are only indicative prices to be applied at the first opening of the session, the sales prices may change after the Brokerage Houses Warrants begin to be traded on the stock exchange and it is not essential that they continue to be traded at the opening price throughout the session.

The securities note of the relevant Brokerage Houses Warrants has been published on 11th of Oct. 2024.

Short code Initial sale price UDGAJ.V 0,08 UDGAK.V 0,18 UDGAL.V 0,50 UDGAM.V 0,22 UDGAN.V 0,40 UDGAP.V 0,78 UDGAR.V 0,30 UDGAS.V 0,50 UDGAT.V 0,88 UDGPJ.V 1,17 UDGPK.V 0,45 UDGPL.V 0,12 UDGPM.V 1,20 UDGPN.V 0,63 UDGPP.V 0,28 UDGPR.V 1,95 UDGPS.V 0,77 UDGPT.V 0,41 EXGAJ.V 0,04 EXGAK.V 0,09 EXGAL.V 0,17 EXGAM.V 0,05 EXGAN.V 0,14 EXGAP.V 0,21 EXGAR.V 0,10 EXGAS.V 0,21 EXGAT.V 0,30 EXGPJ.V 0,68 EXGPK.V 0,30 EXGPL.V 0,14 EXGPM.V 1,03 EXGPN.V 0,57 EXGPP.V 0,30 EXGPR.V 1,12 EXGPS.V 0,65 EXGPT.V 0,36 GUGAJ.V 0,11 GUGAK.V 0,24 GUGAL.V 0,66 GUGAM.V 0,14 GUGAN.V 0,26 GUGAP.V 0,62 GUGAR.V 0,21 GUGAS.V 0,35 GUGAT.V 0,73 GUGPJ.V 0,41 GUGPK.V 0,19 GUGPL.V 0,13 GUGPM.V 0,68 GUGPN.V 0,29 GUGPP.V 0,15 GUGPR.V 0,79 GUGPS.V 0,38 GUGPT.V 0,23

