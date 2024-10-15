UBS Financial Advisor Warren Coughlin Named to the Forbes Top Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisor List

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Warren Coughlin, a Private Wealth Advisor in the firm’s Los Angeles, California office, has been named to the Forbes Top Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisor list for 2024. This is Warren’s third inclusion on the list.

"Warren is among a select cohort of successful advisors that is transforming our industry and the way we serve clients,” said Lauren Gorsche, UBS Los Angeles Market Executive. "He has built a dynamic practice centered around addressing the unique needs of founders and entrepreneurs. I am thrilled to see him recognized for his achievements and dedication to clients.”

Alongside Private Wealth Advisors Charles Korasick and Robert Gach, Warren Coughlin leads Presidio Partners, a Private Wealth team that works with tech founders and entrepreneurs. This experienced team has worked with over 21 "unicorn” co-founders, advised more than 33 clients through liquidity events, and served more than 40 late-stage co-founders with at least $50 million in private stock positions.

Presidio Partners also includes team associates Jonathan Schechter, Jen Lechman, Lizzie Belokonnyi, Susan Thomas, and Samantha Bloom.

The Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Advisors Best-In-State list features 1,621 top professionals who cumulatively manage nearly $2.8 trillion in assets. Each Forbes list is compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank advisors.

For the full lists and methodology, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-next-gen-advisors/

About UBS

