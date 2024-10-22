|
22.10.2024 11:40:00
United Parcel Service Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) was once considered a safe blue chip stock, but it actually declined about 32% over the past three years. The S&P 500 index, which the delivery services company joined in 2002, rallied more than 29% during the same three-year period. Even with reinvested dividends, UPS delivered a negative total return of about 22%.But could it be a good stock to buy and hold again as declining interest rates drive investors back toward high-yielding dividend stocks? Or should investors dump it and stick with more reliable companies that face fewer near-term headwinds?Image source: UPS.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
