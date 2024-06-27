Vivos: 7-Month Pilot Program Shows Potential Of Marketing And Distribution Model

(RTTNews) - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) reported positive results from a 7-month, multi-site marketing pilot of its provider-based marketing and distribution model. The results revealed that 79% newly diagnosed adult obstructive sleep apnea patients chose Vivos' oral appliance therapy over either continuous positive airway pressure or CPAP machines or choosing to do nothing, while 5% of patients declined all treatment options, and 16% patients chose to investigate CPAP as an option before making a final decision. No patients in the pilot program opted for surgical or neurostimulation implant options.

On June 12, 2024, Vivos announced a new marketing and distribution model under which the company is seeking to drive revenue through collaborations with dentists and sleep treatment providers to offer OSA patients a full spectrum of evidence-based treatments for OSA.

Kirk Huntsman, CEO of Vivos, stated: "The message is clear: when Vivos teams up with medical professionals who treat OSA, and when patients are fully informed as to the health risks of untreated OSA and the full range of treatment options available in an open and transparent manner, they overwhelmingly chose Vivos' CARE oral medical devices."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.