Want to Earn More in the Stock Market With Less Effort? Try This Simple Strategy

Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to generate wealth, but choosing the right stocks can be confusing and time-consuming. Invest in the wrong places, and you could easily lose a lot of money.Fortunately, there's a simpler strategy that can help you earn above-average returns with less effort than buying individual stocks: Investing in industry-specific exchange-traded funds (ETFs).An exchange-traded fund is a basket of securities grouped together into a single investment. Each ETF may contain dozens or hundreds of stocks, and by investing in just one share of an ETF, you'll instantly own a stake in all of the stocks within the fund.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel