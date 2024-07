West coast fares could rise to incentivise people ‘to not travel by rail’, UK watchdog says

DfT told to look into lessening demand amid reduced capacity after HS2’s second leg axedThe axing of HS2’s second leg is likely to mean higher train fares on the west coast mainline from London to Manchester and beyond to reduce demand, according to a report from the government’s spending watchdog.Rishi Sunak cancelled work on the HS2 high speed railway north of Birmingham last September, citing spiralling costs, and promised to divert the £36bn budget to other transport schemes, including £8bn for filling potholes. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian