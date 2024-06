What's wrong with Java's sun.misc.Unsafe?

Java’s sun .misc.Unsafe class has been in use since 2002. It provides essential low-level methods that framework developers use to deliver otherwise unobtainable features and performance. Unfortunately, Unsafe also has long-standing problems related to JVM maintainability. And, as the name implies, it isn't exactly safe to use. A newer JEP proposes to remove sun .misc.Unsafe's memory access methods in a future Java release. But what will replace them?To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel