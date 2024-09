Why AI Chip Stocks Advanced Micro Devices, Arm Holdings, and Marvell Technologies Rallied This Week

Shares of AI -related semiconductor stocks Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM), and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) rallied this week, up 12.2%, 18.7%, and 12.2%, respectively, as of the end of Thursday trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.AI-related stocks had taken it on the chin over the summer and the first part of September, as fears over recession and doubts about the longevity of AI -related investments took hold.But this week, some in-line inflation readings and positive commentary from both tech executives and analysts alike spurred investors to buy the chip dip.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool