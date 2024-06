Why Did Bill Holdings Stock Fall 17% in May?

Bill Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares dropped 16.5% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The financial software provider delivered a stellar quarterly earnings report, but investors were distracted by some underlying data. The company's outlook suggests that it will continue to experience slowing growth and net losses, which has the market feeling hesitant.The month had a rocky start when Bill Holdings reported quarterly earnings on May 2. It delivered 19% revenue growth, which exceeded consensus analyst estimates for both sales and earnings. The company also topped its own internal forecasts for revenue and adjusted profits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel