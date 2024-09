Why Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Stock Raced 9% Higher Today

Bioengineering specialist Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA) delivered some badly needed good news for investors on Tuesday. Those folks commensurately rewarded the company by trading up its stock during that day's session, and it closed more than 9% higher in price. That was more than enough to crush the broader market that day, at least in respect to the stagnating S&P 500 index.Ginkgo's news was connected with its efforts in the artificial intelligence (AI) sphere. While that technology isn't as hot as it was for investors several months ago, there is still much interest in its power and potential. The company unveiled two new products on Tuesday linked to AI. The first is a protein large language model (LLM) it developed with its tech industry partner Alphabet's Google Cloud Consulting unit. According to the biotech, this LLM "will give individual researchers and enterprise companies the ability to develop medicines with insights from Ginkgo's private data." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool