Will Interest Rate Cuts Save Tesla? Elon Musk Is Counting On It

Stocks soared Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 basis points the day before. One of the biggest winners was Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).Shares jumped 7.4% as investors saw the rate cuts as a clear tailwind for the U.S.'s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker. That gain was enough to add $50 billion to its market cap.While Tesla is still the leader in electric vehicles, the company has had a challenging year. The stock is still down year to date, significantly underperforming both the S&P 500 and its "Magnificent Seven" peers.