Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb942, a High-Potency Extended Half-Life Anti-TL1A Antibody, to be Developed for Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that preclinical data on XmAb942 were published in a poster to be presented during United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week on Tuesday, October 15 in Vienna, Austria.

XmAb942 is a high-potency, extended half-life, investigational anti-TL1A antibody to be developed for patients with inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD). The first generation of anti-TL1A antibodies, designed to block the interaction between the DR3 receptor and its ligand TL1A, have reduced disease activity in patients with UC and CD in multiple clinical studies. Xencor anticipates dosing the first subject in a first-in-human study of XmAb942 in healthy volunteers during the fourth quarter of 2024 and expects to present initial data from the single-ascending dose portion of the study in the first half of 2025.

"We are aiming for XmAb942 to be the potential best-in-class next-generation anti-TL1A antibody, providing leading potency and less frequent dosing relative to the first generation TL1A-targeted antibodies, which have validated TL1A as an important inflammatory axis,” said John Desjarlais, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief scientific officer at Xencor. "Our preclinical data suggest that in vitro potency of XmAb942 is comparable or superior to first-generation anti-TL1A antibodies. XmAb942 also demonstrates superior pharmacokinetics with a half-life of 23 days in non-human primates, which we believe supports a potential eight- to twelve-week dosing regimen in humans and could improve convenience and potentially compliance within the TL1A class.”

Xencor’s poster, titled "Discovery and Characterization of a Novel High-Affinity Anti-TL1A Monoclonal Antibody with Extended Half-life for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease,” will be archived under the "Publications” and the "Events & Presentations" pages of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com.

About Xencor

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other serious diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and multiple XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor's XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a protein’s structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

