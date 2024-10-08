|
08.10.2024 14:00:00
Could Investing $1,000 in Bitcoin Make You a Millionaire?
There are currently over 85,400 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) millionaires in the world, according to the latest Crypto Wealth Report from Henley & Partners. That's far more than for any other cryptocurrency and tells you all that you need to know about Bitcoin's performance over the past decade. In seven of the past 10 years, Bitcoin has been the top-performing asset in the world, and it hasn't even been close.That stellar performance transformed Bitcoin from a tiny $100 crypto in 2013 to the $60,000 behemoth it is today. If you bought Bitcoin early and then held on during its many market downturns, there's a high likelihood you're a millionaire. But what about now? Could investing a similar amount of money in Bitcoin today also make you a millionaire?Let's start with some millionaire math. For the sake of argument, let's assume you have $1,000 to invest today and plan to invest all of it into Bitcoin. To turn that $1,000 into $1 million, you'd need to see a 1,000 times return on your investment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
