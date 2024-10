Why Shiba Inu, XRP, and Bitcoin Cash Are Falling Today

Cryptocurrencies plunged today as tensions ratcheted up in the Middle East. Investors and experts have also been questioning the path of interest rates and whether the Federal Reserve will cut as much as the market thinks.The price of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell roughly 6.5% this morning, while the price of XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) fell 5.7% and 5%, respectively.The escalating conflict in the Middle East is the big news shaking up the crypto market. Iran launched 200 ballistic missiles into Israel yesterday. Israel also said it plans to deploy more troops into Lebanon in a "limited, localized" ground invasion against the Iran-backed militant organization Hezbollah.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool