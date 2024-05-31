Silberpreis
|
31.05.2024 12:39:00
Silver Lake shareholders approve merger with Red 5
Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR) shareholders approved on Friday the sale of the company to Red 5 (ASX: RED) for A$2.2-billion ($1.5bn), creating Australia’s fifth largest gold producer.The deal, pitched in February as a “merger of equals”, blends two complementary gold business, increasing the scale and asset diversification of the combined miner. This new entity will have a A$2.9 billion ($1.9bn) market capitalization, estimated production of 445,000 ounces of gold in 2024, with reserves of 4 million ounces and resources of 12.4 million ounces.Silver Lake shareholders will control a combined 48.3% of the merged miner, with Red 5’s Russel Clark to be chair of the company and Silver Lake’s Luke Tonkin as managing director and CEO.Western Australia-based Red 5 owns the King of the Hills (KOTH) mine and processing hub, which is located 28km north of the Leonora region, a Tier-1 gold mining area in WA. KOTH is also 80km south of the company’s Darlot satellite gold mine, centred in the eastern Goldfields region of WA as another prominent gold mining town.Silver Lake owns two significant projects in Western Australia — the Mount Monger asset in the eastern Goldfields region and the Deflector gold-copper project in the southern Murchison region. It also has the mothballed Sugar Zone gold mine, in Northern Ontario, Canada, which it bought in 2022. The two companies did not say when this underground mine might resume production.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|30,40
|-0,80
|-2,56
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit einem Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. Unterdessen konnten sich die Aktienmärkte in Fernost nicht nachhaltig erholen.