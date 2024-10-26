WTI
|
26.10.2024 09:12:00
The Best High-Yield Oil Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
If you are looking at oil and natural gas stocks, there is one thing you should go in expecting -- and that's volatility. Oil prices are known to swing dramatically and, often, quickly. Any investor putting money to work, whether it be $100, $1,000, or $100,000, has to be prepared for periods of weakness because they will, eventually, arrive. Which is why buying an industry leader like Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is probably the best choice for most investors. Here's what you need to know.There are companies that drill for oil and natural gas, which make up the upstream segment of the oil industry. There are companies that transport oil and natural gas, and the products into which they get turned, via energy infrastructure assets like pipelines that comprise the midstream segment of the energy sector. And there are companies that refine and process oil and natural gas and turn them into things like gasoline and chemicals in the downstream segment of the industry.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
