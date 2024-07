West Red Lake hits high-grade gold at Madsen mine

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) has announced drill results from its Madsen mine in Ontario’s Red Lake gold district. The recent drilling, conducted underground at the North Austin zone, has unveiled significant high-grade mineralization that extends the current resource base northeastward.Key highlights include:Hole MM24X-03-5195-018:Intersected 10 metres at 13.40 g/t gold from 82 metres;Intersected 1.0 metre at 17.75 g/t gold from 82 metres;Intersected 1.0 metre at 85.61 g/t gold from 88.3 metres;Intersected 1.0 metre at 14.05 g/t gold from 89.3 metres.Hole MM24X-03-5127-012:Intersected 3 metres at 12.21 g/t gold from 58 metres;Intersected 1 metre at 32.84 g/t gold from 60 metres.Hole MM24X-03-5195-015:Intersected 16.98 metres at 3.12 g/t gold from 82 metres;Intersected 0.98 metres at 11.78 g/t gold from 72.5 metres;Intersected 1.0 metre at 14.69 g/t gold from 74.5 metres;Intersected 0.79 metres at 15.60 g/t gold from 87.2 metres.“With the team now working towards a planned mine restart in the second half of 2025, the drills at Madsen will continue to delineate and define the high-value mineral inventory needed to support that objective,” Shane Williams, president and CEO, stated.The Madsen mine currently boasts an indicated resource of 1.65 million oz. of gold grading 7.4 g/t gold, along with an inferred resource of 0.37 million oz. of gold grading 6.3 g/t gold. These estimates are based on a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t gold and a gold price of $1,800/oz.West Red Lake also holds the Rowan property in Red Lake, which includes three former gold-producing mines. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com