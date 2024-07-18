Eurozone Construction Output Falls For Third Month

(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output declined for the third straight month in May, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

Construction output posted a bigger fall of 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in May, after a 0.4 percent drop in April. This was the third consecutive decrease.

Specialized construction activities and construction of buildings shrank 1.1 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively. At the same time, civil engineering logged a slower 0.6 percent decrease.

On a yearly basis, the decline in construction output deepened to 2.4 percent in May from 1.5 percent in April.

Construction output in the EU27 decreased 1.0 percent on month and by 2.5 percent from the same period last year.