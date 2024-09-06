Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
06.09.2024 13:00:51
Italy Retail Sales Rebound 0.5%
(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales increased more-than expected in July after falling in the previous month, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.
The sales value rose 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in June. Economists had expected a slight recovery of 0.1 percent. Retail sales of both food and non-food goods grew by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.
Data showed that the volume of retail sales also rebounded by 0.3 percent monthly after falling by 0.3 percent in June.
On an annual basis, retail sales value climbed 1.0 percent in July, in contrast to a 1.1 percent drop in the prior month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Börsen in Asien schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am letzten Handelstag der Woche kräftige Verluste, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel letztlich tief. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag im Minus.