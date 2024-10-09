Mexico Inflation Eases To 4.58%, Lowest In 6 Months

(RTTNews) - Mexico's consumer price inflation slowed more-than-expected in September to the lowest level in six months, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, or INEGI, showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.58 percent year-on-year in September, following a 4.99 percent rise in August. Economists had forecast inflation to ease to 4.62 percent.

Further, this was the slowest inflation rate since March, when prices had risen 4.42 percent.

Data showed that core inflation also moderated to 3.91 percent in September from 4.0 percent a month ago.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 4.67 percent annually in September, but slower than the 5.98 percent spike in August.

Transport costs grew 4.55 percent from last year versus 4.65 percent in August, while those for information and communication dropped by 1.98 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.1 percent in September after remaining almost flat in the prior month. Core consumer prices increased 0.28 percent.