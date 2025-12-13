$94 Billion Robotics Market Set to Surge 300%: 1 ETF to Buy Now

Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
13.12.2025 20:24:00
In the past decade, robotics has been a great example of thematic investing, but for as rapidly as it burst onto the scene, it sure felt like it was quickly surpassed by artificial intelligence (AI).That doesn't mean the robotics investment thesis has fizzled out or lacks relevance. It's actually as relevant as ever and, like AI, it's growing by leaps and bounds. Consider the following: As of the end of last year, the size of the global robotics technology market was estimated to be $94.5 billion, but that figure is forecast to surge to $372.6 billion by 2034. That's nearly a quadrupling.If that growth forecast is met or exceeded, the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ: BOTZ) could deliver outsize gains for patient investors. The $3.04 billion fund debuted in September 2016, making it one of the oldest products in the robotics category -- nice superficial stats, but there are deeper reasons why this exchange-traded fund (ETF) could excel in the years ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
