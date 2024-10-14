Šiauliu Bankas AB plans a bond offering, subject to market conditions

Šiauliu Bankas AB plans an offering of Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Additional Tier 1 Temporary Write Down Notes, subject to market conditions.

On 14 October 2024, the Management Board of Šiauliu Bankas AB approved an offering of Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Additional Tier 1 Temporary Write Down which would follow subject to market conditions.

Šiauliu Bankas AB has mandated Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE as Lead Manager to arrange a series of virtual fixed income investor meetings commencing on 14 October. Relevant stabilisation regulations including FCA/ICMA will apply.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt



